JS passes amended RPO

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today passed Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill 2023 on Tuesday in order to ensure free, fair and acceptable national elections, reports BSS.
Law minister Anisul Huq moved the Bill in the parliament with Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
Opposition lawmakers including Jatiya Party's Fakhrul Imam, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Rawshan Ara Manan and Gono Forum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan brought some amendments to the Bill.
"The proposed act is essential to establish a strong foundation for holding a free, fair and impartial national election," law minister Anisul Huq said while placing the Bill.
Criticising the proposed Bill, opposition lawmaker Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-8 said that the new amended Bill could restrict the liberty of the election commission (EC) as the new law could be exercised on the particular polling centres where the violence would take place instead of all the polling centres in a particular constituency.
Ahead of the national elections, the opposition lawmakers said the law will bar the EC from using its absolute power.