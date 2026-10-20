Dengue spreads along coast, but no special prevention plan in place

The Mongla Upazila Health Complex in Bagerhat has 50 beds. On 18 October, 31 dengue patients were being treated there. So far this year, 532 dengue patients have been admitted to the facility.

Md Shaheen, the upazila health and family planning officer in Mongla, said the hospital never had so many dengue patients admitted before. He added that the number of hospital admissions did not fully reflect the severity of the outbreak. The situation was even worse, he said.

The situation in Mongla reflects the reality across the country’s coastal belt. Dengue was once largely confined to the capital, but it has now spread nationwide. However, the disease has spread more extensively in coastal areas. Nearly 40 per cnet of all dengue patients admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh this year have been in 19 coastal districts.

Since dengue re-emerged in the country in 2000, no other period has seen such a high proportion of hospital admissions in coastal districts.

The government has not provided any specific explanation for the high incidence of dengue in coastal areas. Researchers, entomologists, physicians and public health experts have offered several possible explanations.

Some of the factors, according to them, are coastal areas are relatively new transmission zones for dengue, known in epidemiology as “virgin areas”; water stored because of shortages of safe drinking water; poor sanitation and waterlogging in the absence of elected local government representatives; and natural breeding grounds in agricultural settings.