Children received neither vaccines nor vitamin A, measles deaths rising also due to malnutrition

Many children across the country are contracting measles because they did not receive vaccines on time. The death toll is also increasing everyday.

Children have not received Vitamin A supplements on schedule either. The rate of breastfeeding among mothers has declined as well. Experts say malnutrition has made children far more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Friday, the Integrated Control Centre of the Directorate General of Health Services reported the deaths of seven more children from measles.

In a press release, the centre stated that, during the latest 24-hour period (from 8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am Friday), six children died with measles symptoms and one child died from confirmed measles.

From 15 March to yesterday, Friday, 343 children across the country have died from measles and measles-like symptoms.