Government Project
Directors may also be appointed from private sector
Generally, government officials are appointed as directors. The draft of a new circular states that ‘any qualified citizen’ can be appointed as a project director.
The Ministry of Planning wants to include the opportunity to appoint directors from the private sector for government development projects. A draft circular has been prepared that states ‘any citizen with the requisite qualifications’ can be appointed as a project director.
In government projects, government officials are usually appointed as directors. The position is lucrative to them. However, there are numerous allegations of inefficiency, delays, corruption, and irregularities in project implementation.
In this context, if the circular that includes the option to appoint project directors (PD) from the private sector receives approval from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, it may be issued.
Analysts say the government's initiative is good. It will create opportunities to address the shortage of qualified project directors. It would not be necessary to assign multiple projects to one person. However, the problem is that if this opportunity is misused, there is a risk of politicisation.
On the other hand, bureaucrats might become obstacles to this government initiative, and private individuals appointed as project directors might face noncooperation. It is also questionable whether someone from the private sector will understand government procedures.
Former interim government adviser Ali Imam Majumder told Prothom Alo that the initiative is good for bringing speed to development projects. However, it needs to be clear how to ensure accountability and responsibility when someone from the private sector is appointed as a project director. He mentioned that it might be observed how results are achieved through the new initiative.
Corruption, delays:
Under the government's annual development programme (ADP), there are currently 1, 150 ongoing projects. For the ADP of the fiscal year 2026-27, 1, 277 projects have been included for approval. The country’s development and the provision of services to the public depend on the proper and timely implementation of development projects.
During the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted in the July mass uprising, there were numerous allegations of undertaking projects haphazardly and delays in implementation. In a white paper prepared by the committee led by Debapriya Bhattacharya during the interim government, it is stated that around Tk 7.2 trillion was spent through the ADP over 15 years of the Awami League government. The white paper committee believes that 23 to 40 per cent of this amount was wasted and embezzled.
It is not just allegations of corruption; completing projects on time and within budget became a rare event in Bangladesh. Especially, finishing infrastructure projects on time and within budget was considered special news.
For example, it was a remarkable event when the work on the second Meghna and second Gomti bridges on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway was completed ahead of schedule in 2019. News was also published in the media regarding this at that time.
The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a private research organisation, conducted a study last May on 1,352 ongoing government projects. It revealed that the duration of approximately 55 per cent (737 projects) was extended at least once. Among these, the duration of 234 projects was extended twice, 43 projects thrice, six projects four times, and two projects five times.
Out of the 1, 352 projects, 615 are yet to be revised. However, it is unlikely they will be completed within the stipulated time. CPD mentioned that for most of these, the duration might also be extended. In most cases, with the increase in duration, there is also an increase in costs.
Towfiqul Islam Khan, additional research director at CPD, conducted the study on projects. He told Prothom Alo that project directors can be appointed from the private sector for such special projects where special knowledge is needed. It is also essential to verify if the concerned person possesses special knowledge. It can be observed if he will carry out additional endeavors, and whether he will show particular interest in completing the project efficiently and on time.
Towfiqul Islam Khan emphasised that whether public or private, accountability must be ensured for project directors.
What’s in the draft circular:
It is generally believed that one of the main reasons for sluggishness and corruption in projects is the incompetence and lack of integrity of the directors. Project directors are appointed in two ways now. Firstly, the Ministry of Public Administration appoints project directors based on the demands from different ministries. Secondly, the minister or state minister of the concerned ministry appoints the project directors.
There are currently no guidelines on who can be directors, who cannot, and what the qualifications of directors should be. The draft circular mentions that any government or retired government official with training in government project management, proficiency in procurement processes, auditing experience, and experience in account management can be appointed as a project director.
Officials on lien (a government employee temporarily working in another government or non-government institution) can also be appointed as PDs. Besides, any qualified citizen of Bangladesh with qualifications in the relevant project can apply for the position of project director.
If a person meets the specified experience and qualifications, the government will appoint him as the project director on a contract basis.
However, dual nationals cannot apply.
The draft also states that appointments of project directors will be based on interviews. For this, there will be a committee of 10 members. The secretary of the concerned ministry or department will be the chairman of the committee.
Representatives from the Planning Division, Planning Commission, Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED), Ministry of Public Administration, Finance Division, Economic Relations Division, project implementing agency head, Planning Commission Operation Division representative, and Planning Sub-Division of the concerned ministry or department will be members of the committee.
For the appointment of a director in a new project, the implementing agency will initially call for applications through advertisements in national newspapers. The advertisement will specify all conditions for the appointment of a project director, such as educational qualifications, work experience, experience related to project implementation, experience in government procurement, etc.
After the applications are submitted, the 10-member committee will scrutinize and interview and recommend names for three project directors. The concerned ministry's minister or state minister will finalise one of these as the project director.
If no suitable candidate is found, the concerned ministry and department will send a demand letter to the Ministry of Public Administration for a project director. Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Administration will appoint a project director, which it currently does.
The circular states that no official can be appointed as a project director without the committee's recommendation and by default. An officer can be entrusted with the responsibility of one project, not multiple. A director must be appointed within a month after obtaining administrative approval of any project.
The work efficiency of the project director will be evaluated every three months, and if the performance is not satisfactory, the government can remove him.
The draft circular mentions that there will be an official estimate of salary and allowances for the project directors. The monthly salary for a director of a project worth less than Tk 500 million taka will Tk be 350,000 (excluding tax). For projects worth more than 50 crore taka, the director's monthly salary will be between Tk 500,000 to Tk 1 million (excluding tax).
The draft states that a policy will be formulated over this new circular. Once issued, all previous policies and circulars regarding this matter will be void.
Why the position of project director is attractive:
In Bangladesh, the project director holds significant authority in decision-making regarding recruitment, procurement, and various matters in development projects. Officers have the opportunity to independently make decisions in planning, budgeting, and implementing their projects.
Properly executing a project enhances an officer's reputation. Conversely, it opens avenues for project directors to connect with senior government officials, including ministers, state ministers, and members of parliament.
Relevant individuals indicate that some officials in public administration are not interested in projects. At the same time, many are highly interested, creating opportunities for irregularities and corruption. Project directors can use luxurious cars and, in many cases, allow family members to use project vehicles, attracting further allegations. Some project directors are accused of deliberately delaying implementation to maintain their positions and benefits.
The question arises: will government officials accept the notion of appointing a private individual as a project director? Prothom Alo spoke to at least four bureaucrats about this issue, who highlighted three concerns under anonymity.
Firstly, if there is an opportunity to appoint private individuals as project directors, ministers, state ministers, or influential individuals might attempt to appoint someone they prefer, potentially from their party. Secondly, if a civil servant commits irregularities, they can be held accountable, and their retirement benefits can be withheld. This opportunity does not exist for private individuals. Thirdly, there is skepticism about whether someone from the private sector will receive cooperation from government officials under the current circumstances in Bangladesh.
Counterarguments exist as well. Some argue that corrupt individuals can earn significantly more money through project corruption than their retirement benefits. The argument that they will avoid corruption due to fear of losing retirement benefits is not valid. Everyone, whether public or private, can be brought under accountability through the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Hiring qualified individuals, not party affiliates, and ensuring accountability all depend on the government’s goodwill.
Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Iftekharuzzaman, told Prothom Alo that there are more positive aspects to allowing the appointment of any qualified individual as a project director. Such practices are observed in other countries. However, the hiring must happen through open competition to ensure that it does not result in the selective appointment of affiliates.