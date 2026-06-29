Directors may also be appointed from private sector

The Ministry of Planning wants to include the opportunity to appoint directors from the private sector for government development projects. A draft circular has been prepared that states ‘any citizen with the requisite qualifications’ can be appointed as a project director.

In government projects, government officials are usually appointed as directors. The position is lucrative to them. However, there are numerous allegations of inefficiency, delays, corruption, and irregularities in project implementation.

In this context, if the circular that includes the option to appoint project directors (PD) from the private sector receives approval from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, it may be issued.

Analysts say the government's initiative is good. It will create opportunities to address the shortage of qualified project directors. It would not be necessary to assign multiple projects to one person. However, the problem is that if this opportunity is misused, there is a risk of politicisation.

On the other hand, bureaucrats might become obstacles to this government initiative, and private individuals appointed as project directors might face noncooperation. It is also questionable whether someone from the private sector will understand government procedures.

Former interim government adviser Ali Imam Majumder told Prothom Alo that the initiative is good for bringing speed to development projects. However, it needs to be clear how to ensure accountability and responsibility when someone from the private sector is appointed as a project director. He mentioned that it might be observed how results are achieved through the new initiative.