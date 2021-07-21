Prayers offered at Eid congregation for release from coronavirus

Another Eid has arrived amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Wednesday, Eid-ul-Azha is being observed in the spirit of sacrifice all over the country.

The first Eid congregation at the Baitul Mukarram national mosque in the capital city was held at 7:00 in the morning. The next congregation was held at 8:00am. Five congregations will be held in total at this mosque. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, once again this year the main congregation was not held at the national Eidgah (prayer grounds).