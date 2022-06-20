Bangladesh

President Hamid asks for stopping corruption, nepotism at universities

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked the authorities of all universities to stop corruption and nepotism as well as intensify the research activities, reports news agency BSS.

The head of the state came up with the directives as a delegation of the vice chancellors (VC) of 19 public universities that took admission test in cluster system paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban in the capital Sunday evening.

President Hamid called for the inclusion of new demand-driven topics and the development of up-to-date curriculum in the universities to cope with the competitive world to empower the young generation in the days to come.

Led by professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), the delegation briefed the president on the overall activities of their universities including various aspects of the admission test in a cluster manner, during the meeting.

The president thanked the VCs for taking the admission test in a cluster system and said it has greatly reduced the sufferings of students and parents.

Secretaries concerned of the president’s office were present there.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment