President Hamid asks for stopping corruption, nepotism at universities

President Hamid called for the inclusion of new demand-driven topics and the development of up-to-date curriculum in the universities to cope with the competitive world to empower the young generation in the days to come.
Led by professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), the delegation briefed the president on the overall activities of their universities including various aspects of the admission test in a cluster manner, during the meeting.
The president thanked the VCs for taking the admission test in a cluster system and said it has greatly reduced the sufferings of students and parents.
Secretaries concerned of the president’s office were present there.