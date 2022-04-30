Bangladesh

President, PM mourn death of ex-finance minister Muhith

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the President said Muhith played an important role in laying a strong foundation of country's economy during his tenure as finance minister.

He said the nation will remember his contributions with respect to the progress of building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

The head of the state also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In her message of condolence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Muhith – acclaimed widely as an economist, diplomat, language veteran and freedom fighter – breathed his last at around 12:56am on Saturday at the United Hospital in the capital. He was 88.

