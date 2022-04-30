President, PM mourn death of ex-finance minister Muhith

He said the nation will remember his contributions with respect to the progress of building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.
The head of the state also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
In her message of condolence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Muhith – acclaimed widely as an economist, diplomat, language veteran and freedom fighter – breathed his last at around 12:56am on Saturday at the United Hospital in the capital. He was 88.