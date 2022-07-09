Price spiral overshadows Eid festival of struggling middle, low income people

Soaring inflation and higher price of commodities are forcing many middle and lower income people to cut the expenses on Eid-ul-Azha festival.

According to market observers, a good number of middle class families are unlikely to buy sacrificial animals for qurbani this year as they can’t afford the cost.

Talking to news agency UNB, Harun-Ur-Rashid, who works at a private company and lives in Dhaka’s Madhubagh, said that he can’t afford qurbani even on share as his monthly income fails to keep pace with rising expenses.