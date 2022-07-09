Price spiral overshadows Eid festival of struggling middle, low income people

His monthly salary is Tk 64,000. After paying for house rent, children’s education, medicines and treatment of ailing parents, he falls short of Tk10,000 to 15,000 every month. The deficit, which he meets with loans from relatives and friends, has been occurring for the last six months. He blames his woes on the runaway inflation that has pushed up his cost of living.
Sheuly Begum, who earns Tk 30,000 a month as a school teacher in the capital, finds it difficult to survive after paying for the daily necessities, her son’s university tuition fee, treatment and medicines for her mother-in-law. Money earned from a fixed deposit she had opened with her late husband’s pension fund comes to her rescue even though the interest rate has been declining in recent years.
“It has been tough to run the family in a decent way,” she said.
Harun and Sheuly both said their income has not increased, though cost of living has jumped, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
AM Mirza Azizul Islam, former caretaker government’s economic advisor, told UNB that growing inflation leading to price hike has hit the middle class hard. But it is happening globally, not only in Bangladesh.
He suggested the government goes for a stable exchange rate of US dollar which is usually required for import payment. The rising cost of dollar is pushing the import bill up and thus causing price hike.
Mirza Azizul Islam also suggested increasing production of different essentials at home so the prices remain affordable for the common people.
He warned that the situation may worsen if the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war is prolonged.
SM Nazer Hossain, vice-president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said the government should provide subsidy on some commodities, so that fixed income people can buy those products.
He said for lack of market monitoring by the relevant authorities, the businesses are making hefty profit on some products passing the burden on common people.
He further said consumers did not get the benefits even when the prices of edible oil, wheat, rice, onion and other spices started declining, and NBR withdrew VAT and import duty on some essential goods, Nazer said.
The annual inflation rate in Bangladesh edged higher to 6.22 per cent in March this year from 6.17 per cent in the previous month. It was the highest inflation rate since October of 2020, driven by prices of food items (6.34 per cent vs 6.22 per cent in February).
The inflation rate jumped to 7.42 per cent in May this year which was 5.26 per cent in the same month in 2021.
Fahmida Khatun, executive director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said, “The average cost of living on a ‘regular’ diet for one household of four people living in an apartment with one bedroom outside the city centre in Dhaka in May 2022 would be approximately Tk 42,548. The average cost of living on a compromised diet for one household of four people living in an apartment with one bedroom outside of the city centre in Dhaka in May 2022 would be approximately Tk 29,206.”
For those families who are living in the city centre at a one-bedroom apartment on a regular diet, the cost of living per month is Tk 47,182, she added.