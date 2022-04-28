'Princess Mary's visit to Rohingya camps great encouragement to humanitarian community'

Princess Mary visited Bangladesh with a climate sustainability agenda.

Tuesday, she went to meet the Rohingya in the world’s largest complex for displaced people, hosted in Cox’s Bazar to see the work of DRC.

Mary, a patron of DRC since 2005, was accompanied by Flemming Møller Mortensen, the Danish minister for development cooperation, and Winnie Estrup Petersen, the ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh.

During the visit to Cox’s Bazar and the camps that by now host close to one million Rohingya from Myanmar, the delegation was joined by Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat, and went to several of the 34 settlements.