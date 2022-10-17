Polls underway at 57 Zila Parishads

Elections at 57 Zila Parishads began on Monday morning with electronic voting machines (EVMs), UNB reports.

The voting began at 9:00 am and will continue until 2:00 pm without any break under the supervision of the deputy commissioners who are acting as returning officers, according to the Election Commission.

Voting in the Zila Parishads will be held at 925 booths in 462 centres across the country while 60,866 voters will cast their vote.