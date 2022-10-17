Polls underway at 57 Zila Parishads

Elected representatives of other local government bodies such as Union Parishads, municipalities and Upazila Parishads are eligible to vote in the election.
The Election Commission says it will monitor the polls through CCTV cameras from a monitoring cell set up in its headquarters in Dhaka.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Sunday that CCTV cameras will be used in every centre in the Zila Parishad elections just like the recently held Gaibandha-5 elections. The EC suspended the election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat for “widespread malpractices” recorded in the CCTV cameras.