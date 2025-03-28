Bangladesh

Bangladesh and China ink 9 instruments

Bangladesh and China have signed nine instruments on 28 March 2025.Chief Adviser GOB Facebook

Bangladesh and China today, Friday signed one agreement on economic and technical cooperation and eight MoUs on translation and production of classics, exchanges and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange, media, sports and health sectors during the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus's ongoing China tour.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed this. In addition, he said, five announcements were made for launching formal negotiations on investment.

An instrument was signed for commencement of the China Industrial Economic Zone while a Commercial Agreement was signed for modernisation and expansion of the Mongla port.

Instruments were signed for building of a robot physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre and on the donation of a cardiac surgery vehicle.

