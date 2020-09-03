Probe body members interrogate Pradeep for 7hrs

The high-level probe body formed by the home ministry interrogated former officer-in-charge of Teknaf model police station Pradeep Kumar Das on Wednesday over the murder of retired major Rashed Md Sinha Khan, reports UNB.
The four-member body, led by additional divisional commissioner of Chattogram Mizanur Rahman, interrogated Pradeep for 7 hours from 10:30am to 5:30pm.
Some analysts have questioned the need for the committee that has been granted repeated extensions after originally being appointed for a week only.
Critics are of the view that the committee's continued presence gets in the way of the investigation by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
While talking to reporters, Mizanur Rahman said they will submit the investigation report after scrutinizing information gleaned from Pradeep.
"We've had a long conversation with Pradeep. We're now analyzing the information gleaned from him and those obtained earlier," he said, adding that they will, hopefully, be able to submit their findings in due time.
The high-level probe body earlier failed to meet Pradeep, prime accused of the murder case filed by Sinha's sister, as he had been put under 15 days of remand.
Retired major Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate's court on 5 August.