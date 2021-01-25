Prof Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhu Wednesday

Nobel Laureate professor Amartya Sen will talk on Bangabandhu on Wednesday in a virtual event jointly collaborated by London School of Economics (LSE) and Bangladesh high commission in London, reports UNB.

As a part of celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they have organised this event titled “Bangabandhu and Visions of Bangladesh” where professor Amartya Sen will present as keynote speaker and professor Rehman Sobhan as discussant.