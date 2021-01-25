Prof Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhu Wednesday

Nobel Laureate professor Amartya Sen will talk on Bangabandhu on Wednesday in a virtual event jointly collaborated by London School of Economics (LSE) and Bangladesh high commission in London, reports UNB.
As a part of celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, they have organised this event titled “Bangabandhu and Visions of Bangladesh” where professor Amartya Sen will present as keynote speaker and professor Rehman Sobhan as discussant.
The interested individuals may register at: https://tinyurl.com/yyxpj32z. Upon registration, a confirmation email will be sent to the participants and subsequently they will receive the link for joining in the live programme prior to the event.
The event will also be live streamed on the Facebook page of LSE South Asia Centre (@SAsiaLSE) at 9PM BdST. In order to join the programme through Facebook, individuals may search 'LSE South Asia Centre' and click "Interested" in their displayed event "Bangabandhu and Visions of Bangladesh".