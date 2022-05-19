Project on 'speculation', costs go up by Tk 13b

Initially the cost for the construction of the main infrastructure was estimated at around Tk 25.12 billion. However, now the proposed cost is estimated at around Tk 34.52 billion. Therefore, the cost has gone up by Tk 9.4 billion.

As per the project documents, instead of Tk 180 million, Tk 2 billion will be spent for the removal of electric poles. The additional money will be spent for setting up LED lights, land acquisition, compensation for the establishments and for the renovation of the roads.

Some 10 new sectors of expenditure have been added to the revised DPP, which were not included in the main DPP. The additional cost for this is Tk 1.63 billion. The new sectors include installation of 200 close circuit cameras for security purposes, construction of toll plaza, creating a water sewerage system, beautification, construction of a building and control room for monitoring and installation of a sound proof system.

The CDA showed several reasons for the increase in the expenditure. They said the construction site of the elevated expressway had to be changed due to objections from several organisations.

They had to change the shape of the piles, piers and pile caps of the elevated expressway as per the suggestion from the consulting agency.

Initially the plan was to construct a PC girder bridge on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail line in the Dewanghat area of the city. Now it has been designed as a 'balanced cantilever progressive box girder'. As there is not enough space for the construction of the ramp of the elevated expressway, the consulting agency has designed a 'RCC box girder' instead of a PC girder.