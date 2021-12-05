Prolonged stay of Rohingyas in Bangladesh is security threat to the region: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has alerted the international community about possible disruption of peace and security in the region due to prolonged stay of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

"As the crisis lingers, the desperation of these forcibly displaced people increases jeopardizing the peace and security of the region," he said as the two-day World Peace Conference ended on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the conference Momen said Bangladesh’s strong commitment to peace and humanity encouraged it to stand for the persecuted Myanmar nationals.