Protests against rape continue across Bangladesh



In Lalmonirhat, students from different colleges in Lalmonirhat district took to Lalmonirhat-Burihat highway in front of Kakina Sheikh Fazlal Karim Library and staged protests.



They also formed a human chain at noon. They also demanded that the culprits be brought to book and put the rapists under crossfire.



In Faridpur, district unit of Jubo Dal on Thursday formed a human chain on court premises in the district town protesting the recent incidents of rape and sexual harassment on women and children.



In Sunamganj, Sunamganj Reporters Unity on Thursday formed a human chain at Traffic Point in the district town.



In Bhola, a group of people under the banner of 'Sacheton Nagorik Parishad' formed a human chain in front of K Zahan Market in the district town at noon, protesting the recent rape incidents.



They also demanded the highest punishment of the rapists.



In Jashore, Jashore Democratic Lawyers Association formed a human chain in front of the District Bar Association building around 12:00 noon.



They also vowed not to provide any legal assistance to rapists.



In Bagerhat, different organisations, including Asian Mother Child and Safety Foundation, Bagerhat Blood Bank formed a human chain in front of Bagerhat Press Club demanding death penalty for rapists.



