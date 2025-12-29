National election
Nomination paper submission deadline ends at 5pm
The deadline for the submission of nomination papers in the upcoming national election is set to expire at 5pm on Monday.
Most of the aspirants will submit their nomination papers today as only 166 nomination papers were filed till Sunday to contest the 13th parliamentary election.
According to the EC’s Central Coordination Committee formed for the 12-February election, a total of 3,144 nomination papers were collected from the 69 returning officers to run the polls from the country’s 300 constituencies till Sunday after the election schedule announced on 11 December last.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on 11 December announced the schedule to arrange the 13th parliament election and the referendum on the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order simultaneously on 12 February next.
According to the election schedule, the deadline for the submission of nomination paper is 29 December while the scrutiny of nomination paper is from 30 December to 4 January and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 20 January. The election campaign will start on 22 January and continue till 48 hours before the balloting period (7:30am on 10 February).