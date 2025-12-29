Nomination paper submission deadline ends at 5pm

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers in the upcoming national election is set to expire at 5pm on Monday.

Most of the aspirants will submit their nomination papers today as only 166 nomination papers were filed till Sunday to contest the 13th parliamentary election.

According to the EC’s Central Coordination Committee formed for the 12-February election, a total of 3,144 nomination papers were collected from the 69 returning officers to run the polls from the country’s 300 constituencies till Sunday after the election schedule announced on 11 December last.