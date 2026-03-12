BPC oil depots to remain open even on holidays to keep supply normal
The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has decided to keep its main installations and depots open even on government holidays in order to maintain a normal supply of fuel across the country.
Under the new decision, fuel will now be supplied from the main installations and depots of BPC’s marketing companies on Fridays and Saturdays as well.
A press release issued by BPC today, Thursday, said the measure has been taken to keep the supply system functioning as demand for fuel has increased in various parts of the country.
In line with directives from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and BPC, the marketing companies will keep their main installations open and continue regular fuel distribution.
The statement said fuel is being imported regularly from abroad according to a scheduled plan. The imported fuel is transported from the main installations to depots across the country by rail wagons and tankers, from where it is supplied to filling stations and other outlets.
Public concern over fuel supply emerged after the recent conflict in the Middle East began. As a result, crowds have been seen increasing at filling stations in different parts of the country, and in many places fuel sales have risen significantly compared with normal times.
In response, BPC earlier set limits on fuel sales at filling stations to maintain a stable supply system. Specific daily limits were fixed for motorcycles, private vehicles and public transport.
BPC officials said that keeping depots open on holidays would help speed up fuel transportation and distribution. This would reduce pressure on filling stations and assist in keeping the supply system normal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BPC Secretary Shahina Sultana said that depots would remain open on Fridays and Saturdays from now on to ensure a stable fuel supply. The decision will remain in effect until further notice.