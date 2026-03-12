BPC oil depots to remain open even on holidays to keep supply normal

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has decided to keep its main installations and depots open even on government holidays in order to maintain a normal supply of fuel across the country.

Under the new decision, fuel will now be supplied from the main installations and depots of BPC’s marketing companies on Fridays and Saturdays as well.

A press release issued by BPC today, Thursday, said the measure has been taken to keep the supply system functioning as demand for fuel has increased in various parts of the country.