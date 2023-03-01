PM Hasina cautions insurance companies against intentional damage claims

“I don’t want the insurance companies to earn a bad reputation as I am a member of the family,” she said.

Finance ministry and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) jointly organised the programme. The Day is being observed with the theme 'My life, My Wealth, If Insured, It Will Be Safe (Amar Jibon, Amar Sampad, Bima Koriley, Thakbe Nirapod)'.

The prime minister said the people involved in the insurance business will have to remain a little bit cautious about the matter.

Referring to frequent fire incidents in some readymade garments factories, she said investigations revealed that some such fire incidents were intentional to demand huge money from the insurance companies as compensation.

Without mentioning the name of any factory she said that the owner of a factory gave Tk 20,000 to a female worker to set it on fire and the worker confessed it after being arrested.

The prime minister said she have recently learnt that Sadharan Bima Corporation gave Tk 400 million as compensation for damage of a flat in a fire despite the fire basically broke out at an adjacent flat.

“I have learnt about such an incident. I will make the matter to be investigated. How much assets were in his flat that Tk 400 million have been paid as damages claim,” she said.

The premier said the flat which had caught the fire and was damaged badly didn't get any single penny as the flat has no insurance.

"Do you (insurance companies) have any answer in the matter," she said.

She asked insurance companies to make grassroots people aware about the good things of insurance as the people in the upzila level are now economically capable in doing so.

Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chairman of the IDRA Jynul Bari and Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) president Sheikh Kabir Hossain, also spoke on the occasion.

A video documentary on the insurance sector was screened at the ceremony.