Implementing so many reforms may be difficult for elected govt: Planning adviser

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said it may be somewhat difficult for an elected government to fully implement all these reforms.

“We believe the interim government implemented a large number of reforms, many of which were high-end or ambitious. I hope that most of the reforms, or at least their essence, will be adopted," he added.

Wahiduddin Mahmud made these remarks to journalists after today’s meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).