Crude bomb exploded at polling station in Bagmara

A crude bomb attack occurred in the office room of a school designated as a polling station in Ganipur Union of Bagmara, Rajshahi.
The windows were shattered, and some furniture and books in the room were burned. This incident took place at Akkelpur High School on Thursday night. Police recovered two crude bomb-like objects from the scene.
The school was also a polling station earlier, but no such incident had occurred before.
Altaf Hossain, the head teacher of the school, stated that the incident took place after 2:00 am at night. Law enforcement forces have cordoned off the area.
According to locals and police sources, miscreants threw crude bomb in the office room of Akkelpur High School polling station in Ganipur union of the upazila on Thursday night.
The glass of the window broke and caught fire inside. It burnt the books there. At that time, when people came running after hearing loud noise, the miscreants ran away. While leaving, two crude bomb-like objects were dropped at the school gate.
Later, the local people called the National Emergency Service number (999) and the police rushed to the spot. Police recovered a wallet left behind by the miscreant and surrounded the two with objects resembling crude bombs.
Arbinda Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Bagmara police station, informed Prothom Alo that the window glass of the school was broken, IPS batteries were damaged, and books were burned. A team of experts has been alerted to neutralize the two bomb-like objects recovered from the school gate. The police are actively investigating the matter.