Bangladesh condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon and death of Dipali
Bangladesh has condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon resulting in the loss of civilian lives and injuries. This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Friday.
The press release was published today, Saturday, on the ministry’s social media platform X. The statement said that such attacks undermine the ongoing efforts toward peace and stability in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also condemned the tragic killing of Dipali Begum, a Bangladeshi national, reportedly in an Israeli attack in Beirut. “The Government of Bangladesh conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time,” added the statement.
It also stated that the Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon is in touch with Dipali's family and will repatriate her mortal remains whenever the situation allows.
An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Dipali Begum’s death to Prothom Alo yesterday, Friday. She was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Wednesday.
Dipali was the daughter of Sheikh Mofazzal from Munshir Char village in East Shalepur under Char Harirampur union of Charbhadrasan upazila in Faridpur. She was the fourth among two brothers and three sisters. She had gone to Lebanon two years ago to support her family financially.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut, Israeli forces carried out an airstrike on Wednesday evening at the residence of her employer (kafil) in the Hamra area of Beirut. The building collapsed in the attack, killing Dipali. A total of seven people, including her employer and members of the employer’s family, were killed in the strike.