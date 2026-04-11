Bangladesh condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon and death of Dipali

Bangladesh has condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon resulting in the loss of civilian lives and injuries. This was disclosed in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, Friday.

The press release was published today, Saturday, on the ministry’s social media platform X. The statement said that such attacks undermine the ongoing efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also condemned the tragic killing of Dipali Begum, a Bangladeshi national, reportedly in an Israeli attack in Beirut. “The Government of Bangladesh conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time,” added the statement.