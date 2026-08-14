Bombs in neo-JMB bags; 'PT' used for communication, special app for money transfer

Following a series of recoveries of bombs and explosives in Savar, law enforcement agencies have obtained new information about a network affiliated with the banned militant organisation neo-JMB. Investigators have found that members of the network generally use obscure websites and apps to communicate with one another and conduct financial transactions.

Based on information obtained from a recently arrested member, law enforcement agencies have also learned new details about the group’s movements, methods of carrying bombs, and tactics for carrying out attacks.