Dengue: Deaths cross 300

Ten more people have died from dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, taking the death toll this year to 303.
Most of the dengue patients have died in Dhaka city hospitals.
Besides, 2495 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to a release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The release said of the ten deaths, seven are in the Dhaka city and three from the outside. In the current year, 241 patients have died in hospitals in Dhaka while 62 people are outside of Dhaka.
The highest 204 patients died in July this year.
Meanwhile, higher number of patients than the Dhaka city are being admitted. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1069 patients have been admitted to hospitals in Dhaka while 1426 patients have been admitted to hospitals outside the Dhaka city.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.