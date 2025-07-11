Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Khulna, tendons slit
A former leader of the Jubo Dal’s Daulatpur thana unit in Khulna was shot dead by assailants who also slit his tendons. The incident took place around 1:30pm today, Friday, in front of the leader’s house in West Maheshwarpasha of Daulatpur in the city.
The victim was identified as Mahbubur Rahman Molla, 38, former vice president of the Jubo Dal’s Daulatpur thana unit.
On 18 February, over a hundred people were injured in a series of clashes centering on the suspension of student politics at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET). During the clashes, a photo of Mahbubur Rahman, standing with a machete in hand, went viral on social media. The following day, the Jubo Dal central executive committee expelled him from the organisation.
According to local residents and police sources, Mahbubur Rahman was cleaning his car in front of his house in the afternoon around noon when the attack took place. Three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot him before slitting the tendons in both his legs, killing him. One of the attackers was wearing a helmet, while the other two were bareheaded.
Locals rescued a critically injured Mahbubur and rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Mohammad Tajul Islam, Deputy Commissioner (North) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), told Prothom Alo, “All three attackers on the motorcycle were armed. They fired indiscriminately at Mahbubur Rahman. We recovered five bullet casings from the scene. He was hit in the head and other parts of the body. Then, to ensure death, his tendons were also slit.”
Tajul Islam added, “We initially suspect the killing was linked to a turf war in the area. We have received names of some individuals who might be involved, and we are in the process of verifying those leads.”