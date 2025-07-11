Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Khulna, tendons slit

On 18 February, over a hundred people were injured in a series of clashes centering on the suspension of student politics at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET). During the clashes, a photo of Mahbubur Rahman, standing with a machete in hand, went viral on social media. The following day, the Jubo Dal central executive committee expelled him from the organisation.

According to local residents and police sources, Mahbubur Rahman was cleaning his car in front of his house in the afternoon around noon when the attack took place. Three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot him before slitting the tendons in both his legs, killing him. One of the attackers was wearing a helmet, while the other two were bareheaded.