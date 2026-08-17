9th pay scale: Govt employees’ basic pay to rise by up to 100pc

A recommendation has been made to raise the basic salaries of government employees in Grades 1 to 20 by up to 100 per cent.

The increase would be implemented in two phases, with the revised basic salaries taking effect in the first year, followed by house rent and other allowances in the second. All members of the committee have signed the final report.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has published an e-book titled 180 Days of the People’s Government, outlining the government’s activities during its first 180 days.