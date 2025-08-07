Home ministry meeting: Govt considers keeping RAB out of election duties

The interim government is considering excluding the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from duties related to the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

As part of this approach, no RAB representative was invited to a meeting held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the planning and coordination of law enforcement for ensuring a fair election.

At the meeting, Lt. Gen. (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, proposed that army personnel be temporarily withdrawn from the field to allow them to rest.

He suggested that the troops could be recalled before the election schedule is announced and then redeployed afterward. However, he added that a final decision on this will depend on how the law and order situation develops in the coming month.