Build an economy of dignity, shared prosperity: Chief Adviser to world leaders

Suggesting five priorities for better financing the SDGs, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday urged the world leaders to build an economy of dignity, shared prosperity, and resilience, ensuring no one is left behind.

The Chief Adviser made the call while delivering speech at the opening segment of First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy: Implementing Commitments on Financing the Sustainable Development Goals in the UN headquarters here in the USA.

He said it is a moment full of both promise and responsibility. The commitments made at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development must become actions, he added.

Prof Yunus said closing the USD 4 trillion annual investment gaps for the SDGs is formidable, yet essential.