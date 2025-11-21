Baul singer Abul Sarkar jailed in Manikganj on blasphemy allegation

Baul singer Abul Sarkar has been arrested in a case filed on charges of blasphemy and making derogatory remarks during a musical performance. He was produced before the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Manikganj yesterday evening. The judge later ordered that he be sent to jail.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, Mufti Md Abdullah, the imam of Ghior Bandar Mosque, filed the case naming Abul Sarkar as the accused. The complaint alleges that he insulted Islamic beliefs, hurt religious sentiments, and made derogatory comments with the intention of inciting communal unrest.

According to the case statement, on 4 November, during a folk performance at the Khala Pagli fair in the Jabra area of Ghior upazila, Manikganj, Baul singer Abul Sarkar made objectionable remarks about Islam and the creation of Almighty Allah. When videos of his comments spread on social media, it triggered widespread criticism and protests.