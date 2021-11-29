Public health policy formulation: 'Right people not in the right place'

The right people are not being placed in the right place at the right time while formulating public health policies and the grassroots voices are also missing in the process, a study revealed Monday.

The Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW), a multi-stakeholder civil society platform, conducted the research in association with the James P Grant School of Public Health of BRAC University.

Md Atiqul Haque of the public health and informatics department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and his team carried out the study on the inventory of health policy and policy forums.