Public health policy formulation: 'Right people not in the right place'

This study aimed to explore the participation of citizens and policy forums in health policy processes.
The findings were disclosed at a roundtable in the capital. The session was chaired by Zakir Hossain, former director of primary health care and disease control at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and working group member of the BHW.
BSMMU vice-chancellor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed attended the programme as chief guest. Yasmin H Ahmed, an advisor to the BHW, moderated it.
Shah Monir Hossain, former director-general of the DGHS, Sohel Reza Choudhury, professor and head of the Department of Epidemiology and Research of the National Heart Foundation, were present as panellists.
Lead researcher Atiqul presented the overall research process and study findings. His team developed a comprehensive inventory of policies formulated in the health sector of Bangladesh since the country's independence.
Zakir said, "We need to develop a framework for public health. It should be designed by public health experts. There needs to be collaboration between public health experts and civil society as well."
Sharfuddin said, "We need to set up an institute like the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre as there was no such institute for the health practitioners and public health experts. Also, we need to enhance the learning capacity of these people."
The panellists said health practitioners' involvement is necessary in the policymaking process.
Shohel said: "The beneficiaries' voices have been neglected and thus the civil society needs to play a crucial role. The citizens' voice needs to be raised and their claims should reach the policymakers."