Public transport may be halted over Eid

At a review meeting regarding a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government plans to keep inter-district public transport halted during Eid-ul-Fitr. Proposals will be sent to garment factory owners so that workers are not given holidays during Eid.

Besides, according to the plan, the markets and shopping malls might be closed too if health rules were widely flouted. The government has been thinking of imposing stern action along with fines to ensure health rules.

The proposal came from the mayor, secretary and head of the intelligence agency who attended the meeting to review the ongoing lockdown situation and to determine the future course of action to curb the spread of coronavirus. The meeting was headed by the health minister Zahid Maleque.

The ongoing lockdown announced by the government will end on 5 May. The meeting was held Sunday to decide the government’s next steps.