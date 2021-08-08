Public transport, offices, shopping malls reopen from 11 Aug: Govt

Public transport in the road, rail and river routes will operate with full capacity. Local administration (divisional commissioners in city corporation areas and deputy commissioners in district areas), in consultation with law enforcers, related departments, owners and workers' organisations, can run half of the transport on road every day.
Following health guidelines, shopping malls, markets and shops would remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Restaurants and food shops can operate from 8 in the morning to 10 at the night keeping half of their seats vacant. The Supreme Court would give necessary direction about the function of the courts.
The authorities would ensure that people wear masks and follow health guidelines and legal action would be taken for defying these rules.
The government had imposed restrictions in the country from 5 April, which were extended till 10 August in phases. The restrictions were relaxed for eight days during Eid-ul-Azha.