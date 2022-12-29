2 Bangladeshis shot dead in BSF firing in Lalmonirhat

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead allegedly by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Dolpara border in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat district early Thursday, a Bangladeshi official said.

The deceased were identified as Monglu, 36, son of Abdus Samad and Sadik, 22, son of Hafizul Islam of Dolpara village in the upazila.