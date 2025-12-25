Osman Hadi murder: Motorcyclist Alamgir's 'associate' arrested with weapons
Police have arrested a youth along with a foreign pistol and ammunition from the Adabar area of the capital.
The arrested man, Himon Rahman Shikdar, 32, is an associate of Alamgir Sheikh—one of the main accused in the murder case of martyr Sharif Osman bin Hadi, police said.
According to police, Himon is an activist of the Adabar thana Jubo League. He was arrested yesterday, Wednesday. Police say he was planning subversive activities along with his associates.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Mohammadpur Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Jewel Rana, told Prothom Alo on Thursday that Alamgir Sheikh was riding the motorcycle with Faisal Karim Masud at the time Sharif Osman bin Hadi was shot. Arrested Himon is an associate of Alamgir.
Sources at Adabar police station said that yesterday afternoon, based on information, the DMP’s Intelligence and Analysis Division (IAD) conducted a raid at a residential hotel in the Adabar area and arrested Himon Rahman.
Later, based on information provided by him, police recovered a foreign pistol, three live bullets, fireworks, firecrackers, gunpowder, and equipment for making cocktails from a house in the Baitul Aman Housing area under Adabar police station.
Sharif Osman Hadi was the convener of the Inqilab Moncho. He had been campaigning as an independent candidate in the Dhaka-8 constituency.
On 12 December, shortly after Jumma prayers, miscreants shot Osman Hadi while he was in a battery-powered rickshaw on Culvert Road in Purana Paltan, Dhaka, firing from a motorcycle. After shooting him in the head, the attackers fled on the motorcycle. Hadi was later taken to Singapore for advanced treatment, where he died on 18 December.
Police have identified former Chhatra League leader Faisal Karim Masud in connection with the murder, which sparked nationwide outrage.
According to investigators, Faisal, who was seated on the back of the motorcycle, fired the shots at Osman Hadi, while Alamgir Sheikh was riding the motorcycle. Alamgir is also involved in Jubo League politics.
Investigators say that after shooting Sharif Osman Hadi, Faisal and Alamgir left the country.
Sources further claim that Dhaka north Jubo League’s organising secretary and former councilor of a ward in Mirpur, Taizul Islam Chowdhury (Bappi), arranged for Faisal and Alamgir to flee to India through the border.