Osman Hadi murder: Motorcyclist Alamgir's 'associate' arrested with weapons

Police have arrested a youth along with a foreign pistol and ammunition from the Adabar area of the capital.

The arrested man, Himon Rahman Shikdar, 32, is an associate of Alamgir Sheikh—one of the main accused in the murder case of martyr Sharif Osman bin Hadi, police said.

According to police, Himon is an activist of the Adabar thana Jubo League. He was arrested yesterday, Wednesday. Police say he was planning subversive activities along with his associates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Mohammadpur Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Jewel Rana, told Prothom Alo on Thursday that Alamgir Sheikh was riding the motorcycle with Faisal Karim Masud at the time Sharif Osman bin Hadi was shot. Arrested Himon is an associate of Alamgir.