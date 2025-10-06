Secondary education in disarray, reliance on coaching and private tutors

In Bangladesh, grades six through ten are considered secondary education. However, the 2010 National Education Policy defined primary education as up to grade eight and secondary education as up to grade twelve. The same recommendation was made earlier in 1974 by the Bangladesh Education Commission led by Dr Kudrat-e-Khuda. No government has implemented either.

Dr Kudrat-e-Khuda’s Education Commission report stated that the objectives of secondary education were to supply skilled workers for the labor market and prepare meritorious students for higher education. But educationists say that the current substandard state of secondary education fails to fulfill either objective.

Secondary education now includes general schools, madrasas, English-medium schools, and technical institutions. According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), there are 18,968 general secondary schools across the country, of which only 628 are government-run. The total number of secondary students is 8.17 million, taught by about 247,000 teachers. Additionally, there are 1,480 school-and-college institutions (63 government), with around 1.61 million students and 55,000 teachers.

Private schools previously recruited teachers independently. Now, recruitment is conducted through examinations under the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA). However, the major teacher shortage lies in government schools. According to DSHE data, around 3,500 positions—including head teachers, assistant head teachers, senior teachers, and assistant teachers—are vacant in government secondary schools, which is about 20 per cent of the total posts. Teachers say the number of posts in the organogram is already low, and on top of that, many remain unfilled. Numerous positions, including those of district education officers and deputy directors, have also been vacant for a long time.

The 2010 Education Policy had targeted reducing the teacher-student ratio in schools to 1:30 by 2018 (one teacher for every 30 students). But in government schools, the current average ratio remains 1:37—and in some schools, it is even higher.

Among government schools, the Government Laboratory High School is notable. Yet, this school has had no head teacher for nearly a year. The assistant head teacher is currently serving in an acting capacity, performing both roles. Teachers at the school say that without a full-time head teacher, an institution cannot run properly.

When asked about the teacher shortage, DSHE Director (Secondary) Professor Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmud told Prothom Alo that initiatives have been taken to address the issue. Efforts are underway to appoint teachers from among those who passed the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exam but did not secure cadre positions (non-cadre candidates). A proposal has already been submitted through the Education Ministry.

At present, the entry-level post in government secondary schools is Assistant Teacher. Most government secondary teachers retire after 30 to 35 years of service without any promotion. In 2018, a new position called “Senior Teacher” (9th grade) was created, and promotions were given in June 2021. Since then, no further promotions have been made.

Teachers complain that in professions like administration and police, promotions are easily granted—even when there are not enough posts—while teachers are consistently denied timely promotions.

Abdullah Al Nahian, an assistant teacher at Dhaka Collegiate School, told Prothom Alo, “Teachers’ salaries and allowances are already low, and promotional opportunities are limited. As a result, many qualified young people do not want to enter teaching.” He argued that if the entry-level post of assistant teacher were kept at the 9th grade and a four-to-six-tier promotion structure implemented, the problem could be largely solved.

