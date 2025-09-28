Joint forces raid Haji Salim’s house in Chawkbazar

The joint forces have raided the house of former Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim in the capital’s Chawkbazar.

The drive started around 12:00 pm in the house named ‘Gulshan Ara Masud’ on the Debidas lane of Chawkbazar today, Sunday. However, no specific reason has been provided so far regarding the reason behind the raid.

Asked about this, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Lalbagh division deputy commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin told Prothom Alo that he does not know the details of the drive. However, the joint forces wanted police. He provided it as per the demand.

Police arrested Haji Salim from the Bangshal area of Old Dhaka on 1 September last year after the fall of the Awami League government. He was then taken into custody for questioning.