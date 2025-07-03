Three sentenced to life imprisonment for Italian citizen Tavella murder
A court has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and acquitted four others in the case of the murder of Italian citizen Cesare Tavella.
Sheikh Samidul Islam, the judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, delivered the verdict today, Thursday. The court’s Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), Abul Kalam Azad, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
The three persons who received life imprisonment are Tamjid Ahmed alias Rubel, Russell Chowdhury alias Chakki Russell, and Minhajul Arefin alias Bhagne Russell. After the verdict, the court ordered that they be sent to prison.
The four acquitted are BNP leader MA Quayum, his brother MA Matin, Shakhawat Hossain, and Sohel alias Bhangari Sohel.
Fakhrul Islam, lawyer of Quayum and Matin, told Prothom Alo that his clients were accused in the case as part of political harassment, but today they received justice from the court.
On the evening of 28 September 2015, Cesare (51) was shot dead on the sidewalk of Road 90 in Gulshan-2 of the capital.
On 22 June 2016, police submitted a charge sheet against seven persons in the murder case. The charge sheet stated that a vested quarter killed the Italian citizen Cesare in a premeditated manner.