Three sentenced to life imprisonment for Italian citizen Tavella murder

A court has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and acquitted four others in the case of the murder of Italian citizen Cesare Tavella.

Sheikh Samidul Islam, the judge of the Dhaka Metropolitan Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, delivered the verdict today, Thursday. The court’s Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), Abul Kalam Azad, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

The three persons who received life imprisonment are Tamjid Ahmed alias Rubel, Russell Chowdhury alias Chakki Russell, and Minhajul Arefin alias Bhagne Russell. After the verdict, the court ordered that they be sent to prison.