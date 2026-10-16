Parents lose both sons to dengue within 21 days as deaths continue to mount

The couple had two sons: Md Nazmul Hasan Ifti, 24, and Md Intisar Hasan Yas, 16.

Nazmul was a pharmacy student at North South University, while Intisar studied in Class IX at Adamjee Cantonment Public School. Their parents have lost both sons to dengue within 21 days.

Their father is Md Babul Haque and their mother, Nazmin Akter. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, Nazmin said, “A tiny mosquito has taken away all the happiness from my family. We have nothing left in this world to live for.”

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 331 people died of dengue between 1 January and 15 October this year. Like Babul and Nazmin, many parents have lost their children. Many children have lost their parents, and countless people have lost other loved ones. Many families have also faced financial hardship while trying to save relatives from the disease.

Dengue was first detected in Bangladesh in the 1960s, when it was known as “Dhaka fever”. A fresh outbreak of the disease began in 2000.

The spread of mosquitoes and unplanned urbanisation have turned dengue into an endemic disease in Bangladesh. Successive governments have failed to take effective measures to control it. The current government is making efforts, but deaths continue. In the first 15 days of October alone, 86 people died of the disease. There are also allegations that not all infections and deaths are reflected in official dengue statistics.

Babul and Nazmin lived with their two sons in their own home in Bhashantek, Mirpur, in the capital. Babul retired from the Bangladesh Army as a warrant officer and now works in a civilian position in the army. Nazmin is a homemaker.

Their younger son, Intisar, died on 21 September. Their elder son, Nazmul, died on 12 October.

According to family members, Babul and Intisar contracted dengue at around the same time. After Intisar's physical condition improved, physicians allowed him to return home. However, when his condition deteriorated again, he had to be admitted to Popular Medical College Hospital.

When Intisar died on 21 September, his father was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Intisar was buried in the family's ancestral home in Panchagarh.

Nazmul was diagnosed with dengue in October. After spending three days at Popular Medical College Hospital, he died on 12 October.