Govt committed to making judiciary independent: CA

Highlighting the initiatives taken to bring reforms to the country’s judiciary, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government is committed to making the judiciary independent and efficient.

“We are deeply committed to achieving an independent and efficient judiciary, and we look forward towards an effective realisation,” he told the National Seminar on Judicial Independence and Efficiency at the InterContinental Hotel here.

The Chief Adviser said the faith of this crucial aspiration and initiative depends entirely on their collective efforts.

Chaired by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, the seminar was addressed, among others, by Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Bangladesh Bar Council vice chairman Zainul Abedin.