Govt committed to making judiciary independent: CA
Highlighting the initiatives taken to bring reforms to the country’s judiciary, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the interim government is committed to making the judiciary independent and efficient.
“We are deeply committed to achieving an independent and efficient judiciary, and we look forward towards an effective realisation,” he told the National Seminar on Judicial Independence and Efficiency at the InterContinental Hotel here.
The Chief Adviser said the faith of this crucial aspiration and initiative depends entirely on their collective efforts.
Chaired by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, the seminar was addressed, among others, by Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Bangladesh Bar Council vice chairman Zainul Abedin.
Speaking as the chief guest, Prof Yunus said the July revolution represents the nation’s united stance against injustice.
Mentioning that many people were killed and thousands were wounded in the July uprising, he said: “We have a long road ahead to fulfil the promises of the July uprising.”
About the reforms, the Chief Adviser said these reforms, once fully implemented, will mark a ‘new dawn’ for Bangladesh fulfilling the aspirations.
“Let’s not dwell on the past obstacles. Instead, let us move forward, act decisively and realise the dreams of our martyrs by building a society of equality, dignity and liberty,” he said.
Prof Yunus said an independent and efficient Judiciary will significantly advance these pursuits.
He said steps have been taken to formulate rules for judicial transfers and safeguard the district judiciary from executive and political influence.
The Chief Adviser said the creation of a separate secretariat is a proposal that “we cannot walk away from”.
He said a separate Secretariat would grant the judiciary the structural autonomy to adjudicate without external pressure.
The Supreme Judicial Council has been made fully operational, ensuring judicial accountability and independence as part of the reforms, Prof Yunus said.
Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Justice for leading these reforms, he said the Chief Justice’s initiative in visioning and visiting every division of Bangladesh to garner support in inculcating a consensus has fostered a strong sense of ownership in the process, in all judicial officers and other stakeholders.
Prof Yunus said in advancing the reforms, Supreme Court of Bangladesh played a key role in drafting legislations and appointing judges to the apex court.
Prof Yunus said they have not been alone in reforming the judiciary.
“I’m very deeply grateful for the generous support provided by the European Union, the UK, UNDP, Sweden and our partners across the international community,” he said.