Supply shortage drives up prices of soybean and palm oil

In some parts of the country, edible oil is being sold at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Such a situation has been observed since the middle of the holy month of Ramadan.

Not only that, in certain areas five-litre bottles of edible oil are unavailable. In some cases, retailers are also refusing to sell more than one bottle to a customer.

Consumers are paying Tk 5 to 10 more per litre for soybean oil in the retail market.

Chain shops such as Shwapno and Meena Bazar have displayed notices stating that the stock of edible oil is limited and that no customer will be allowed to purchase more than one bottle.