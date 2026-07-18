Govt primary schools: Students stumble on conjunct letters, weak in maths and English

A significant number of young students in government primary schools are unable to correctly pronounce several basic letters of the Bengali alphabet of both vowels and consonants. They frequently stumble over conjunct letters. Many children are also weak in English, and their deficiencies in mathematics are equally conspicuous.

This depiction emerged from a recent report by the Compulsory Primary Education Implementation and Monitoring Unit (CPEIMU), under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. In June, the unit inspected 341 schools in Dhaka Metropolitan area, approximately 600 in Dhaka district, 547 in Narayanganj, and 611 in Munshiganj.

The inspection encompassed a total of nearly 2,100 schools across these four regions. It revealed that the quality of education in 254 schools was rated as Category 'A' (excellent), accounting for roughly 12 per cent. The remainder fell into Categories 'B' and 'C', denoting average or substandard performance respectively. Category 'B' comprises 1,095 schools (52 per cent), while Category 'C' includes 749 schools (36 per cent).

A few schools in other districts were also inspected outside this scope. A school is designated as Category 'A' if 80 per cent or more of its students achieve the desired learning competencies. The rating is set at Category 'B' if the success rate ranges from 61 to 79 per cent, and Category 'C' if it falls to 60 per cent or below.