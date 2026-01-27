Clear understanding of changing world challenges is essential

The world has now entered an era of rapid and multidimensional change. Economic systems, technology and the global security environment are evolving at an unprecedented pace.

Bangladesh must develop a clear understanding of the challenges arising from these complex transformations in a changing world.

Experts made these observations yesterday, Monday, at a roundtable discussion titled “Global Trends 2026”, held at a hotel in the capital.

The event was organised by the research institution Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

In his opening remarks, the moderator of the discussion and president of BIPSS, major general (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, stated that no country—large or small—remains immune from global instability.