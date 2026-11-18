Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said the government has restarted sending Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia and has largely managed to keep the total cost of going there within Tk 200,000 per worker.

“The government has, by and large, been able to keep the total migration cost for a worker going to Malaysia within Tk 200,000,” he told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

The premier made the remarks while responding to a starred supplementary question from Mymensingh-6 lawmaker Md Kamrul Hasan during the Prime Minister’s question-answer session.

He said the government is giving special priority to bringing down the overall migration cost, including travel expenses, for Bangladeshi workers seeking employment abroad.