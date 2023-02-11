Newspaper can play crucial role in building society: Hasan

Hasan said Dainik Purbokone has been playing a crucial role in the society for 37 years. The minister also hoped that the newspaper will strengthen its effort further in the days to come.
Dainik Purbokone is being published throughout the last 37 years maintaining its popularity among readers, he said, adding that it is not an easy task to run a newspaper in such a successful way.
"We want Purbokone to be published as a national newspaper," he said.
Recalling his childhood memories centering the newspapers, he said whenever his poems or write-ups were published in the children's page during his childhood, his joy knew no bounds.
"My confidence increased a lot as well and it cannot be described in words. Getting the scopes of writing in newspaper’s children's page played a vital role in building my life," he said.
The minister along with Dainik Purbokone chairman Jasim Uddin Chowdhury and editor M Ramiz Uddin Chowdhury cut a cake marking the founding anniversary.
Hasan also recalled with profound respect the contributions and memoires of Purbokone founder late Yusuf Chowdhury, his son late architect Taslim Uddin Chowdhury and founding editor late KG Mustafa.