Bangladesh

Newspaper can play crucial role in building society: Hasan

BSS
Chattogram
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at an event marking the 37th founding anniversary of Chattogram Dainik Purbokone on 10 February, 2023.BSS

Information and broadcasting minister as well as Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud Friday said newspaper can play a crucial role in building a society by publishing analytical articles, news and features on different issues along with regular news.

He said these while addressing an event marking the 37th founding anniversary of Chattogram Dainik Purbokone at its Nasirabad office.

Hasan said Dainik Purbokone has been playing a crucial role in the society for 37 years. The minister also hoped that the newspaper will strengthen its effort further in the days to come.

Dainik Purbokone is being published throughout the last 37 years maintaining its popularity among readers, he said, adding that it is not an easy task to run a newspaper in such a successful way.

"We want Purbokone to be published as a national newspaper," he said.

Recalling his childhood memories centering the newspapers, he said whenever his poems or write-ups were published in the children's page during his childhood, his joy knew no bounds. 

"My confidence increased a lot as well and it cannot be described in words. Getting the scopes of writing in newspaper’s children's page played a vital role in building my life," he said.

The minister along with Dainik Purbokone chairman Jasim Uddin Chowdhury and editor M Ramiz Uddin Chowdhury cut a cake marking the founding anniversary.

Hasan also recalled with profound respect the contributions and memoires of Purbokone founder late Yusuf Chowdhury, his son late architect Taslim Uddin Chowdhury and founding editor late KG Mustafa.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment