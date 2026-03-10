40m to get family cards in 5 years: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday said the government will bring four crore families, headed by women, under the Family Card programme within the next five years.

"...I firmly believe that my government will be able to gradually bring this family card to all the four crore families in Bangladesh, headed by women, within the next five years, InshaAllah," said.

The premier made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Card programme, organised by the Ministry of Social Welfare, at T&T playground in Banani, adjacent to Korail slum, on Tuesday morning.