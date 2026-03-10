40m to get family cards in 5 years: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday said the government will bring four crore families, headed by women, under the Family Card programme within the next five years.
"...I firmly believe that my government will be able to gradually bring this family card to all the four crore families in Bangladesh, headed by women, within the next five years, InshaAllah," said.
The premier made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Card programme, organised by the Ministry of Social Welfare, at T&T playground in Banani, adjacent to Korail slum, on Tuesday morning.
He said the government has to follow rules and regulations in taking any initiative, and as part of those rules and regulations, it has to take pilot projects first.
This work (Family Card progamme) has started in 14 places or 14 upazilas across Bangladesh involving about 37,000 women, he said.
In three areas of capital - Karail area, Bhashantek area and Sattala slum, about 15,000 women have been brought under the Family Card programme today, Tuesday, he added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the government's landmark "Family Card" programme to ensure women empowerment in the country as he distributed cards among them.
The premier handed over the family cards to 17 women at the inauguration ceremony.
Later, Tarique Rahman reached out the money of family cards to accounts of 37,567 women in 14 places of different districts by pressing button on laptop.
Zubaida Rahman, spouse of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman; Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin, Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Abu Yusuf and Dhaka North City Corporation administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan were present, among others, on the occasion.
The Family Card Programme is part of the government's commitment to achieving national development and social justice by empowering women and recognising them as the heads of families in social protection programmes.
At the ceremony, Rina Begum, a beneficiary of the programme who lived in the city's Sattala slum, was overwhelmed with joy and said, "Thank you, the Prime Minister. I never dreamed that I would get this card. This money will help my family a lot."
This pilot programme was launched today in 14 places in different districts of the country, including Dhaka.
In the first phase, 37,567 women received family cards. Every beneficiary is getting Taka 2,500 per month.
Under the pilot programme, beneficiaries of the city's Karail slum, Sattala slum, Bhasantek slum, Mirpur Circle or Shah Ali's Ward-8, Alimia's Tech slum (Ward-14) and Baganbari slum received family cards today.
In addition, this programme was launched in Pangsha of Rajbari, Patiya of Chattogram, Bancharampur of Brahmanbaria, Lama of Bandarban, Khalishpur of Khulna, Charfasion of Bhola, Dirai of Sunamganj, Bhairab of Kishoreganj, Bogura Sadar, Lalpur of Natore, Thakurgaon Sadar and Nawabganj of Dinajpur.