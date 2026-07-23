Students spread message against human trafficking, migrant smuggling

"People are not for sale." Although the sentence is short, it carries a powerful message. Using this simple phrase, Nusrat Jahan, a ninth-grade student from Narayanganj, wrote an essay and message on human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Just like Nusrat, 870 students from across the country submitted essays expressing their thoughts and proposed solutions on human trafficking and migrant smuggling. Among them, 31 finalists received awards and certificates, while six students emerged as winners across two competition categories.

Literary researcher and essayist Professor Syed Azizul Haque and National Book Centre director Afsana Begum presented the awards to the winners at a ceremony held at the BRAC Centre in Mohakhali today, Thursday (23 July), reports a press release.