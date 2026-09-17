Laos suspends new work permits and labour visas for Bangladeshis
Laos, a Southeast Asian country, has suspended the issuance of new work permits, plans to recruit workers and approval of labour projects for Bangladeshi nationals.
The suspension, which took effect on 1 September, will remain in force until the end of 2026. The country’s Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare announced the measure. The English-language news website The Laotian Times reported this on 14 September.
According to the report, the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare issued the relevant directive on 9 September.
The ministry said the measure had been taken to curb illegal entry, human trafficking, unauthorised labour suppliers and employers who evade responsibility after bringing in workers from abroad.
However, the directive does not specify why such a measure has been taken specifically against Bangladeshis.
Asked about the matter, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury told Prothom Alo that the government had received no official information about it.
He said the matter would be examined and further action decided accordingly.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), around 3,000 Bangladeshi workers obtained clearance to travel to Laos during the first eight months of this year. Laos ranks 13th among the countries receiving the highest number of Bangladeshi workers this year. Last year, 3,835 Bangladeshi workers obtained clearance to travel to Laos, placing the country 16th on the list.
There have been allegations that Bangladeshi nationals in Laos have been subjected to abuse, including being involved in criminal activities.
According to The Laotian Times, major priority projects approved by the Laos government that have specified work schedules under existing contracts will remain exempt from the suspension.
Under the directive issued by Laos’s Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, no individual, company, employer or labour-supply agency will be allowed, on its own initiative, to facilitate the entry of Bangladeshi citizens into Laos or employ them there. Approval of labour visas (LA-B2) for Bangladeshis will also remain suspended until the end of 2026.
The report said violations could result in measures including fines, mandatory repatriation and cancellation of business licences.
An employer who brings in or employs workers without approval will be fined 2.5 million Lao kip (US$110) per worker for each violation. The same fine will apply if workers are brought in to be assigned to another labour unit.
If an employer uses or accepts a worker designated for another labour unit, the employer will be fined 2 million Lao kip (US$89) per worker for each violation.
A worker who works outside the designated workplace without authorisation will be fined 1 million Lao kip (US$44) for each violation. At the same time, the worker will be repatriated within 30 days. The employer or party responsible for the violation will have to bear all travel and other expenses related to the worker’s repatriation.
If the same offence is repeated, the fine will be tripled. Legal action may also be taken.
The directive does not state how many Bangladeshis are currently working in Laos. Nor does it say which sectors will be most affected by the suspension.
Bangladeshi workers travelling to Laos have mainly been employed in the construction and manufacturing sectors.