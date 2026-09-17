Laos suspends new work permits and labour visas for Bangladeshis

Laos, a Southeast Asian country, has suspended the issuance of new work permits, plans to recruit workers and approval of labour projects for Bangladeshi nationals.

The suspension, which took effect on 1 September, will remain in force until the end of 2026. The country’s Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare announced the measure. The English-language news website The Laotian Times reported this on 14 September.

According to the report, the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare issued the relevant directive on 9 September.