Bhuban's family in crisis over medical expenses 

Bhuban Chandra Shil, a 52-year-old man, was shot in the head while riding a motorcycle on the streets of Dhaka and has not regained consciousness for three days.

Bhuban, who works as a legal consultant for a private firm in Dhaka, is currently receiving treatment at Dhanmondi Popular Hospital.

Physicians are unable to say when Bhuban will regain consciousness. Meanwhile, the family members are struggling to cover his expensive medical costs.