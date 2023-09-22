Bhuban's family in crisis over medical expenses 

Bhuban Chandra Shil, a 52-year-old man, was shot in the head while riding a motorcycle on the streets of Dhaka and has not regained consciousness for three days.
Bhuban, who works as a legal consultant for a private firm in Dhaka, is currently receiving treatment at Dhanmondi Popular Hospital.
Physicians are unable to say when Bhuban will regain consciousness. Meanwhile, the family members are struggling to cover his expensive medical costs.
A group of terrorists fired indiscriminately at the private car of top terrorist Tarik Saeed, also known as Mamun, in the Tejgaon industrial area on Monday night.
During the incident, Bhuban, who was on his way to Arambagh on his motorcycle, was shot in the head.
Initially, Bhuban was taken to Samorita Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Relatives moved him to Popular Hospital around 1:30 am, where he was put on life support.
When contacted at the ICU of Popular Hospital on Thursday afternoon to inquire about Bhuban Chandra Shil's condition, the attending physician informed Prothom Alo that Bhuban is still on life support and has not regained consciousness.
Ratna Rani Shil, Bhuban's wife, informed Prothom Alo yesterday afternoon that a significant amount of money is being spent every day.