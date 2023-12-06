338 OCs, 110 UNOs recommended for transfer

Following a directive of the election commission (EC), the police headquarters has recommended 338 officers-in-charge (OCs) to be transferred to new workplaces ahead of the forthcoming national elections.
The recommendations have been sent to the EC on Wednesday and an office order will be issued in this regard subject to approval of the commission.
At the same time, the commission received transfer proposals for 110 upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs), said sources.
Kamrul Ahsan, additional inspector general (admin) of police headquarters, said the OCs who have already spent six months or above at their current workplaces have been included to the list.
Meanwhile, the additional secretary of the EC secretariat, Ashok Kumar Debnath, said they received recommendations for transferring 110 UNOs and have already presented it before the commission.
Earlier, the EC sought transfer proposals from the inspector general of police (IGP) and the cabinet secretary to carry out a major shake up in the lower tier of administration and police force, in an effort to ensure a free and fair election.
The commission initially stipulated 5 December as the deadline, but later extended it for three more days.
On Tuesday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted a list of 33 OCs to the EC for transfer.