Investigations stall, journalists wait for bail

Her case is not an isolated one. During the tenure of the former interim government, journalists were widely accused in various cases involving murder and violence. Journalists and editors from different newspapers and private television channels were charged in murder cases, and several were arrested. Even after a long period, most journalists are still carrying the burden of these cases, and many of those detained have not received bail.

After the new elected government assumed office, senior journalist Anis Alamgir was granted bail on 14 March. On the night of 14 December 2025, he had been taken from a gym in Dhanmondi for questioning. He was initially shown arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act and later in a case involving the acquisition of wealth beyond known sources of income.

In addition, Sheikh Muhammad Jamal Hossain, former organising secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity, was arrested in October 2024 and later released on bail. He is also a member of the banned Awami Swechchhasebak League.

Journalist Manzurul Alam (Panna) was arrested in August last year under the Anti-Terrorism Act while attending a roundtable discussion on Bangladesh’s Liberation War and Constitution at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. He was released on bail after about three months.