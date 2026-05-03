World Press Freedom Day Today
Investigations stall, journalists wait for bail
Several journalists arrested in murder cases related to the July mass uprising have remained in jail for a long time. Despite repeated petitions, they have not been granted bail. Some others are in hiding due to the cases. After the BNP came to power, journalists who were arrested during the interim government now see hope of securing bail.
Following the July mass uprising, on 21 August 2024, former head of news of Ekattor Television, Shakil Ahmed, and former chief reporter and presenter, Farzana Rupa, were detained. They are husband and wife. That day, when they went to the airport to travel abroad, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained them.
Later, they were shown arrested in a murder case filed over the killing of a man named Fazlul Karim in the Uttara area of the capital during the anti-discrimination student movement. They were also shown arrested in the murder case of garment worker Rubel in Adabor. They have been in prison for more than one and a half years and have yet to receive bail.
In September 2024, former editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television Mozammel Babu and editor of Bhorer Kagoj, Shyamal Dutta, were detained from the Dhobaura border area of Mymensingh. They were later shown arrested in several murder cases related to the July mass uprising. Since then, they have remained in jail, and their bail petitions have been rejected multiple times.
In December last year, Shaukat Mahmood—former president of the National Press Club and the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), and secretary general of Janata Party Bangladesh—was arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He is currently in jail. In April last year, a new political party named Janata Party Bangladesh was launched, chaired by film actor Ilias Kanchan.
During the anti-discrimination movement, in August last year, the chairman of My TV, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police in a murder case filed over the shooting death of a youth in Jatrabari. After a five-day remand, the court ordered that he be sent to jail.
The interim government had said these cases were not filed by the government; rather, ordinary citizens filed them individually. However, questions remain as to whether the state can avoid responsibility regarding arrests, denial of bail, and prolonged detention, given the role of law enforcement agencies.
According to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), 496 journalists across the country faced harassment in the period following the July uprising. Of them, 266 were accused in cases related to killings or violence connected to the uprising. These figures were published on 4 August last year.
Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, president of the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and editor-in-chief of Manabzamin, told Prothom Alo, “If we speak of the rule of law, it is not appropriate to detain someone without trial and deny bail for days on end. The matter should be resolved. On behalf of NOAB, we have raised this issue with the honorable prime minister. We hope it will be resolved soon.”
Blanket accusations; some now see hope
On 5 August 2024, the day the Awami League government fell during the July mass uprising, journalist Shahnaz Sharmin was on duty in front of the main gate of Bangabhaban from the afternoon until 11:00 pm, broadcasting live from the scene. Footage of that broadcast also appeared on other television channels and is documented.
However, she has been named, along with many others, in a murder case filed over the shooting death of a youth in Mirpur’s Bhashantek area that same afternoon. Shahnaz Sharmin, a senior journalist at Ekattor Television, told Prothom Alo that the allegations against her are completely false. She questioned how one person could be present in two places at the same time. She said it is now the responsibility of the state to examine the matter.
Her case is not an isolated one. During the tenure of the former interim government, journalists were widely accused in various cases involving murder and violence. Journalists and editors from different newspapers and private television channels were charged in murder cases, and several were arrested. Even after a long period, most journalists are still carrying the burden of these cases, and many of those detained have not received bail.
After the new elected government assumed office, senior journalist Anis Alamgir was granted bail on 14 March. On the night of 14 December 2025, he had been taken from a gym in Dhanmondi for questioning. He was initially shown arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act and later in a case involving the acquisition of wealth beyond known sources of income.
In addition, Sheikh Muhammad Jamal Hossain, former organising secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity, was arrested in October 2024 and later released on bail. He is also a member of the banned Awami Swechchhasebak League.
Journalist Manzurul Alam (Panna) was arrested in August last year under the Anti-Terrorism Act while attending a roundtable discussion on Bangladesh’s Liberation War and Constitution at the Dhaka Reporters Unity. He was released on bail after about three months.
Moreover, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) found no evidence against 28 journalists in Chattogram. This has created some hope among others as well. Those concerned believe that through proper and swift investigations, courts will deliver positive decisions for those against whom no credible allegations exist. They also expect that detained journalists will be granted bail.
Many journalists themselves say that journalists are not above criticism. If anyone feels harmed by a report or statement, there are legal remedies. Even in cases of alleged corruption or unlawful receipt of state benefits, there are provisions for legal action. However, indiscriminately naming individuals in serious charges like murder raises questions about the very concept of justice.
When asked about the issue, AHM Shahadat Hossain, spokesperson for Police Headquarters and Assistant Inspector General (Media and Public Relations), told Prothom Alo that the cases related to the July uprising are sensitive. Investigating agencies are reviewing each case carefully. If no evidence is found against someone, the investigating officer seeks their discharge. If evidence of involvement is found, charges are filed in accordance with the law.
389 journalists faced abuse in a year
According to the human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 389 journalists in Bangladesh faced abuse or harassment in the 12 months from April 2025 to March this year following the July uprising.
In addition to law enforcement agencies and criminals, activists from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party, and the anti-discrimination student movement were also involved in varying degrees of harassment. The bodies of four journalists were recovered during this period, and 19 cases were filed against journalists.
Against this backdrop, World Press Freedom Day is being observed today, Sunday. This year’s theme is: “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security.”
During the tenure of the previous Awami League government, the country’s media operated under pressure. After its fall in the July mass uprising, there had been hope that the media would be able to function freely. Although there was no direct pressure from the interim government, the media experienced “mob” or group-based violence during that period. Throughout its one-and-a-half-year tenure, the media operated under a kind of “mob fear.”
During the interim government, press accreditation cards of 167 journalists were canceled in three phases. After a fire incident at the Secretariat in December 2024, stricter restrictions were imposed on journalists’ entry on security grounds. Entry to the Secretariat was even barred with press accreditation cards.
Following criticism, a limited list of journalists was later approved. Subsequently, a new policy was introduced, but it was not implemented even after four and a half months. After further criticism, issuance of cards resumed, though even then journalists could not directly access the Secretariat with them.